|
Citation
|
Giulietti C, Tonin M, Vlassopoulos M. J. Health Econ. 2020; 70: e102245.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Southampton, Southampton, United Kingdom; IZA, Bonn, Germany. Electronic address: M.Vlassopoulos@soton.ac.uk.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32006856
|
Abstract
|
This paper provides evidence that daily fluctuations in the stock market have important - and hitherto neglected - spillover effects on fatal car accidents. Using the universe of fatal car accidents in the United States from 1990 to 2015, we find that a one standard deviation reduction in daily stock market returns is associated with a 0.6% increase in fatal car accidents that happen after the stock market opening. A battery of falsification tests supports a causal interpretation of this finding. Our results are consistent with immediate emotions stirred by a negative stock market performance influencing the number of fatal accidents, in particular among inexperienced investors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car accidents; Emotions; Stock market