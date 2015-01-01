|
Citation
|
Mena-Garcia L, Maldonado-Lopez MJ, Fernández I, Coco-Martin MB, Finat-Saez J, Martinez-Jimenez JL, Pastor-Jimeno JC, Arenillas JF. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2020; 17(1): e12.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Neurology, Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid, Valladolid, Spain.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32005265
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is a clinical need to identify diagnostic parameters that objectively quantify and monitor the effective visual ability of patients with homonymous visual field defects (HVFDs). Visual processing speed (VPS) is an objective measure of visual ability. It is the reaction time (RT) needed to correctly search and/or reach for a visual stimulus. VPS depends on six main brain processing systems: auditory-cognitive, attentional, working memory, visuocognitive, visuomotor, and executive. We designed a new assessment methodology capable of activating these six systems and measuring RTs to determine the VPS of patients with HVFDs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acquired brain injury; Eye-hand coordination; Hemianopia; Homonymous visual field defects; Neurovisual rehabilitation; Saccadic eye movements; Visual ability; Visual assessment; Visual processing speed