Abstract

INTRODUCTION: People with intellectual disabilities (ID) have balance disturbances and risk of falls, which are aggravated with ageing. This study aimed to provide information on the effects of an exercise programme on fall risk, balance, and walking speed in a group of older people with ID.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Eight people with mild to moderate ID (mean age: 56.37±7.08 years) participated in a 12-week programme based on a weekly session that included exercises aimed at strengthening stabilising muscles, stimulating proprioception, and enhancing reflexes in unstable situations. The effects of the programme on the risk of falling and on balance and walking speed were assessed using the Tinetti scale and the Timed Up and Go test, respectively.



RESULTS: The programme was feasible and no adverse effects were registered. At the end of the programme, the risk of falls remained unchanged, while balance and gait speed improved significantly.



CONCLUSIONS: A three-month weekly programme based on muscle strengthening and proprioceptive re-education exercises was feasible and had a positive impact on balance and walking speed in a group of older people with ID. These results lay the foundation for future randomised clinical trials aiming to confirm the effects of such programmes on the risk of falls in this population.



Language: es