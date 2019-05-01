Abstract

This paper provides a methodology for the comprehensive assessment of residential environment liveability (REL) as a tool for architects, urban planners, and policy makers. Residential environments are facing challenges to achieve their liveability due to lack of resources, population growth, and urbanization. Over the past decades, a considerable progress has been made towards the evaluation of the quality of urban development and buildings and it mainly addresses environmental indicators. The main objective of this research is the development of a new methodology for assessing the quality of residential environment design in urban areas and to emphasize the significance of the holistic approach based on Scandinavian experience. The Scandinavian role model for housing issues not only comprises of building design, but also provides a development of high-quality residential environment as a whole to improve social well-being. An innovative deductive methodology serves as a platform for developing a system of criteria and quantitative and qualitative indicators for assessing the quality of residential environment while ensuring healthy, pleasant, and attractive environments for living. The REL method is discussed from many different aspects, while the indicators refer to various elements of physical urban form in residential environment. The results of the research show that the criteria system to assess residential environment quality, which focuses on liveability, is of general application.

