Chiu CW, Law CK, Cheng AS. Hong Kong J. Occup. Ther. 2019; 32(2): 77-83.
Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong.
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
32009859
Mental illness often leads to functional deficits that likely affect one's driving performance and may even pose threat to other road users. However, having a mental illness does not automatically preclude one from driving which is essential to mobility and productivity. Indeed, evaluating their fitness-to-drive would be of necessary. Despite that, there is still a lack of a local driving evaluation service that specifically addresses the impact of mental illness on driving capacity. This paper discusses the needs to evaluate the fitness-to-drive of people with mental illness. It advocates the development of such specific driver assessment service with a local example as illustration. Lastly, some of the challenges related to the drivers' responsibility to declare personal health status and large variety of assessment approaches are also discussed.
Language: en
Fitness to drive; driver assessment; driving evaluation; mental illness