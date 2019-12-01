Abstract

From the scientific research and accident investigations, we are aware of the effects of fatigue on our performance. The 24/7 nature of aviation business implies that fatigue will always be a risk factor. Currently there is not a "simple and fast test" to indicate the level of individual fatigue. We have rules and biomathematical models governing the fatigue regulation, but the obvious link- the individual has only a subjective way of reporting one's fatigue level. The aim of the paper is to find an objective way to measure fatigue for the individual, through one component of fatigue - the sleep. This was tested with a commercially available tracking devise; first by comparing it with a medical sleep watch and then comparing subjective and objective fatigue of individuals responses and ultimately looking at the individual's personality and their sleep. The primary intent of this paper was evaluating the strength of association and extent of agreement for multiple measures of sleep quantity, sleep quality and sleep onset latency between the Fitbit device, the Fitbit Charge HR™ (test device) and the MotionWatch 8 (MW8, clinical standard).

Language: en