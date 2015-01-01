SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Li Q, Liu Y, Kang Z, Li K, Chen L. Chaos Solitons Fractals 2020; 30(1): 013129.

Affiliation

School of Civil and Transportation Engineering, Hebei University of Technology, Tianjin 300401, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1063/1.5132945

PMID

32013507

Abstract

The social force model (SFM) can be applied to characterize pedestrian dynamics in normal scenarios. However, its model of interactions among pedestrians deviates from actual scenarios to some extent. Thus, we propose an improved SFM where pedestrians consider avoiding potential conflicts in advance during the walking process. Meanwhile, the response range of potential conflicts is related to the response time and relative velocity vector. Simulation results demonstrate that the conflict avoidance force plays an important role in guiding pedestrian dynamics. Conflict avoidance makes pedestrian trajectories smoother and more realistic. Moreover, for high pedestrian density (without congestion), moderate values of response time may exist, resulting in the minimum evacuation efficiency. We hope to provide some insights into how to better model interactions among pedestrians during normal evacuation.


Language: en
