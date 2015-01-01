|
Citation
|
Alonso F, Gonzalez-Marin A, Esteban C, Useche SA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(3): e935.
|
Affiliation
|
DATS (Development and Advising in Traffic Safety) Research Group, INTRAS (Research Institute on Traffic and Road Safety), University of Valencia, 46022 València, Spain.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32028665
|
Abstract
|
Background: Education in road safety (also known as Road Safety Education-RSE) constitutes, nowadays, an emergent approach for improving present and future road behaviors, aiming at taking action against the current, and concerning, state-of-affairs of traffic crashes, through a behavioral perspective. In the case of children, and despite their overrepresentation in traffic injury figures, RSE-based strategies for behavioral health in transportation remain a "new" approach, whose impact still needs to be empirically tested. Objective: The aim of this study is to assess the impact of three key road safety skills of the Positive Attitudes, Risk perception and Knowledge of norms (PARK) model, addressed in RSE-based interventions, on the safe road behavior of Spanish children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
RSE; behavioral health; children; education in road safety; protective road behaviors; road safety; traffic crashes