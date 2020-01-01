SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lotty M, Dunn-Galvin A, Bantry-White E. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 102: e104390.

School of Applied Social Studies, University College Cork, Ireland.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2020.104390

32036290

BACKGROUND: The need to improve the quality of foster care training has been highlighted and evidenced-based programs that aim to support foster carers in the care of children who have experienced trauma are warranted.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the Fostering Connections program, a newly developed trauma-informed care program within the national child welfare agency in Ireland. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study included 79 foster carers. The Fostering Connections group-based experiential intervention was delivered over a period of 6-weeks in a community-based setting to intervention group participants.

METHODS: A quasi-experimental design was used to compare the results of the intervention group (n = 49), to a control group (n = 30,) who received usual care. Standardized assessment measures were used at baseline, 6-weeks on completion, 16 weeks and 15 months post-intervention. Foster carers' knowledge of trauma-informed fostering, tolerance of misbehavior and fostering efficacy, and children's emotional and behavioral difficulties were assessed.

RESULTS: Significant improvements were found in foster carers' knowledge of trauma-informed fostering (p < 0.001), tolerance of child misbehavior (p = 0.007) and fostering efficacy (p < 0.001), with effect sizes ranging from medium to large and sustained over fifteen months (ES = 0.07-0.14). Significant improvement was also found in children's emotional and behavioral difficulties at fifteen months (p = 0.019), with a small effect size (ES = 0.05).

CONCLUSION: Preliminary evidence suggests that Fostering Connections is potentially an effective intervention in increasing foster carer's capacity to provide children with trauma-informed care.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Developmental trauma; Foster care; Intervention; Psychoeducation; Trauma-informed care

