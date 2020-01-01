|
Citation
Neri SGR, Harvey LA, Tiedemann A, Gadelha AB, Lima RM. Gait Posture 2020; 77: 138-143.
Affiliation
Faculty of Physical Education, University of Brasilia, Brazil.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32036318
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Obesity is associated with an increased risk of falls in older women. However, it is not certain whether factors commonly associated with obesity and falls mediate this risk. RESEARCH QUESTION: Do lower-limb muscle quality, foot loads and postural control mediate the relationship between obesity and falls in women aged 60 years and older? METHODS: At baseline, 246 female participants underwent obesity screening (BMI≥30 kg/m²), and measurements of muscle quality (isokinetic dynamometer and dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry), foot loads (pressure platform) and postural balance (force platform). Incident falls were recorded at the end of the 18-month follow-up period via participant recall. To test whether, and to what extent, biomechanical factors mediated the relationship between obesity and falls, the Natural Indirect Effects (NIE), Natural Direct Effect (NDE) and proportion mediated were calculated using the counterfactual approach. Significance level was set at p < .05.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Accidental falls; Body weight; Flatfoot; Muscle strength; Postural balance