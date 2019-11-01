|
Citation
Capizzi A, Woo J, Verduzco-Gutierrez M. Med. Clin. North Am. 2020; 104(2): 213-238.
Affiliation
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Brain Injury and Stroke Programs, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital, 1333 Moursund Street, Houston, TX 77030, USA. Electronic address: Monica.verduzco-gutierrez@uth.tmc.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32035565
Abstract
|
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an acquired insult to the brain from an external mechanical force that may result in temporary or permanent impairment. The goal of this article is to provide a general review of the epidemiology, pathophysiology and medical management of adult patients with TBI for providers practicing outside the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. The medical and rehabilitation management of moderate to severe TBI is the focus of this article, with a brief discussion of the management of mild injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Acquired brain injury; Concussion; Disorders of consciousness; Head injury; TBI; Traumatic brain injury