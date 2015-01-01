Abstract

This article addresses the outcomes of the nine myths about sustainable transportation proposed by William R. Black in "An unpopular essay on transportation" (2001) and finds those predictions to have been largely accurate. Five have become myths by 2019, and four have some potential, though this is due to significant changes in transportation technology and the worldwide economy. The three revolutions of transportation are then considered, as potential new myths in that they will contribute to the sustainability of transportation. They are assessed in a utopia/dystopia dichotomy for their potential positive and negative impacts on sustainability. The role of the public sector is also considered. Their impact on sustainability is then discussed, with long-term possibilities of extreme benefits to sustainability in transport, but with the implication that any road to sustainability with these technologies may make things worse before they get better.

