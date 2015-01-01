Abstract

Controlled off-street trials examined a novel design of 'standardised junction.' The design included four junction arms, with a cycle reservoir on each approach, low-level cycle signals (LLCS), and a two-stage right-turn (2SRT). The study investigated how cyclists turned right in response to the signage, road markings, and traffic signals in this facility. Observational data were recorded to monitor cyclist behaviour. Perceptions were captured using questionnaires. Contracted drivers were employed to simulate moderate traffic conditions. When approaching red signals, cyclists chose to stop in the cycle reservoir about 90% of the time. About 95% of the time, cyclists responded correctly to LLCS. Utilisation of the 2SRT was about 25%; most of the time (75%) cyclists performed a 'standard' right turn. When cyclists approached on green signals (and were unable to merge with traffic due to trial safety restrictions), the majority (66%) preferred to use the 2SRT. This was supported by questionnaire responses about how cyclists would behave in the 'real-world.' There was evidence of a learning effect; increased experience with the facility may have led some cyclists to adjust their behaviour on subsequent attempts. Subjective ratings related to the ease of completing a right turn and perceived safety when doing so were generally high.

Language: en