Citation
Angelis MD, Fraboni F, Puchades VM, Prati G, Pietrantoni L. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2020; 12(1): 178-193.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
High percentages of cyclists admit using smartphone devices while cycling. Moreover, such use has been found to be associated with near crashes and crashes, representing a risk factor for cyclists. This study examines the relationship between such type of behaviours, comprising calling and manipulating the screen, and the frequency of near crashes and actual crashes among Italian cyclists. We administered an online survey measuring smartphone-specific violation, errors, near crash and crash to Italian cyclists (N = 298; age range: 19-72). We hypothesised that the relationship between smartphone use and near crashes would be explained by an increase in the number of errors committed, thus increasing the likelihood of being involved in near crashes. Moreover, we hypothesised that near crashes will predict actual crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
cycling safety; errors; near crashes; smartphone-specific violations