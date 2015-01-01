Abstract

Man-man, life-threating incidents such as terrorist attacks, can have a significant impact in travel behavior and public transport ridership. Based on data collected from an extensive personal interview survey undertaken in Athens (Greece), factors affecting post-incident recovery time of metro users (i.e. the time till travelers will start re-using the metro system) are investigated and modeled. A preliminary statistical analysis reveals that most survey participants would return in the metro system within a week, while almost 16% of them exhibits a persistent change in traveler behavior as they would avoid using the metro system for more than 6 months. A clustering methodology and a discrete duration model are applied to further analyze and model metro user recovery time.



RESULTS show that women, less educated travelers, non-frequent users and travelers with higher risk perception, are less likely to use the metro system after a man-made incident.

