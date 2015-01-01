|
Isaacs KH. JAMA Intern. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Yale School of Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.
Abstract
In my second year of medical school, I formulated a plan to kill myself. This was not my first episode of severe depression, but my suicidal thoughts had resurfaced with a new intensity as clinical rotations approached. As my condition worsened, I found myself drawn to literature about medical student and physician suicide.
Language: en