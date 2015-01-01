SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Isaacs KH. JAMA Intern. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Yale School of Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6520

32040159

In my second year of medical school, I formulated a plan to kill myself. This was not my first episode of severe depression, but my suicidal thoughts had resurfaced with a new intensity as clinical rotations approached. As my condition worsened, I found myself drawn to literature about medical student and physician suicide.

Physician suicide has deservedly gained recognition as a public health issue. It is increasingly addressed in peer-reviewed articles, editorials, and blogs. I am grateful to those who have published research on this topic or shared their personal stories. They have broken the silence surrounding this issue and surely helped others feel less alone ...


