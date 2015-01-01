SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Simpson GK, Anderson MI, Jones KF, Genders M, Gopinath B. NeuroRehabilitation 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

John Walsh Centre of Rehabilitation Research, Kolling Institute, Sydney University, Sydney NSW, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/NRE-192945

PMID

32039872

Abstract

BACKGROUND: A deficits approach to understanding psychological adjustment in family caregivers of individuals with a neurological disability is extensive, but further research in the field of positive psychology (spirituality, resilience, hope) may provide a potential avenue for broadening knowledge of the family caregiver experience after traumatic brain injury (TBI) or spinal cord injury (SCI).

OBJECTIVE: To test a proposed model of spirituality among family caregivers of individuals with TBI or SCI, using structural equation modelling (SEM).

METHODS: A cross-sectional design was employed to survey ninety-nine family participants (TBI = 76, SCI = 23) from six rehabilitation units from NSW and Queensland. Assessments comprised Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy-Spiritual Well-being Scale-Expanded, Connor -Davidson Resilience Scale, Herth Hope Index, and three measures of psychological adjustment including Caregiver Burden Scale, Positive and Negative Affect Scale, and Depression Anxiety Stress Scale.

RESULTS: SEM showed the proposed model was a good fit. The main findings indicated spirituality had a direct negative link with burden. Spirituality had a direct positive association with hope which, in succession, had a positive link with resilience. Spirituality influenced positive affect indirectly, being mediated by resilience. Positive affect, in turn, had a negative association with depression in caregivers.

CONCLUSIONS: This study contributes to better targeting strength-based family interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic brain injury; burden; depression; family caregiver; hope; psychological adjustment; resilience; spinal cord injury; spirituality

