Abstract

Physical activity (PA) and exercise are fundamental to maintaining health in older adults. World Health Organization guidelines state that older adults should practice at least 150 min/week of moderate/vigorous intensity PA to obtain health benefits. We assessed PA levels among older adults in southern Italy and evaluated possible associated determinants. The study was carried out between September and November 2019 in the metropolitan area of Bari. We collected information from participants over 65 years using a self-administered questionnaire. We investigated associations between sociodemographic characteristics, health conditions, and inactivity/PA levels. A total of 383 individuals completed the questionnaire. Mean body mass index indicated that 45.4% of participants were overweight. Mean time spent in PA was 476.2 ± 297.8 min/week, with women reporting lower levels than men (370.8 ± 210 vs. 555.2 ± 334.3 min/week, p = 0.08). Weekly sitting time was positively related to age. Attending religious or recreational activities was related to moderate PA. Educational level was positively associated with PA while dog ownership represented an obstacle to achieving recommended PA levels in our population. Participants generally met the recommended levels of PA, especially men; the educational level was the main determinant. Interventions aimed at promoting PA among older adults with lower education levels and women are needed in this setting.

