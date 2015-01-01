Abstract

The Multi-agency Investigation & Support Team (MIST) was a new approach to abuse investigations that aimed to minimize the distress and uncertainty experienced by children and non-abusive caregivers in dealing with the many agencies typically involved in a case post-disclosure, while also attempting to improve the accessibility of supportive and therapeutic services. As part of a broader evaluation, this study examined worker perceptions early in the implementation of this new approach. Thirty-three (33) interviews were conducted with workers affected by this new pilot. The interviews identified almost exclusively positive perceptions of the changes relative to practice as usual, particularly in terms of improvements to collaboration and communication across agencies, and the benefits of providing support alongside the investigation process. Some areas of difficulty and areas for improvement were identified, particularly the need for stronger governance of the cross-agency protocol and improved connection to some of the groups involved in the response that were not co-located. The study suggests professionals working in the MIST model consider the model beneficial to the quality of the response to severe child abuse while highlighting that the process of change into this new way of working was challenging at times.

