|
Citation
|
Ford EB, Silverman KD, Solimo A, Leung YJ, Smith AM, Bell CJ, Katyal M. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Correctional Health Services, NYC Health + Hospitals, New York.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32041509
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: New York City's (NYC) Correctional Health Services has introduced specialized treatment units for patients with serious mental illness in the NYC jail system. With multidisciplinary mental health staffing and a coordinated approach with NYC's Department of Correction, these units expand therapeutic options for patients vulnerable to clinical instability and physical harm, including those at high risk of psychiatric medication nonadherence and those returning to jail from psychiatric hospitalization. This study evaluated the extent to which these units improve clinical outcomes for this population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Jails and prisons/mental health services; Research/service delivery