Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been designated as a signature injury of modern military conflicts. Blast trauma, in particular, has come to make up a significant portion of the TBIs which are sustained in warzones. Though most TBIs are mild, even mild TBI can induce long term effects, including cognitive and memory deficits. In our study, we utilized a mouse model of mild blast-related TBI (bTBI) to investigate TBI-induced changes within the cortex and hippocampus. We performed rapid Golgi staining on the layer IV and V pyramidal neurons of the parietal cortex and the CA1 basilar tree of the hippocampus and quantified dendritic branching and distribution. We found decreased dendritic branching within both the cortex and hippocampus in injured mice. Within parietal cortex, this decreased branching was most evident within the middle region, while outer and inner regions resembled that of control mice. This study provides important knowledge in the study of how the shockwave associated with a blast explosion impacts different brain regions.

Language: en