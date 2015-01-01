Abstract

This article presents a short-term psycho-educational group therapy model of 14 bi-weekly 90-minute meetings with parents of male juvenile sex offenders. The program is used by youth probation services in Israel as part of a multi-systemic treatment program. The group was designed for parents whose children had been convicted of a variety of sex offenses in a juvenile court, and who had been referred to the youth probation service for court-ordered treatment. The group therapy was aimed at involving the parents in the therapeutic process, promoting the offenders' rehabilitation, and to maintain the improvement achieved through the treatment. The results show that the combination of emotional support, provision of information and knowledge, and parental guidance can empower the parents to be a supportive, directive authority in supervising their children, thereby helping to prevent their recidivism to sexually offensive behavior.

Language: en