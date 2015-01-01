Abstract

Most research on child sexual abuse has been on survivors to the exclusion of service providers. This paper focuses on one group of findings from a larger qualitative study. The aim of the paper is to identify existing services and highlight the gaps in the current programs available for male CSA survivors from the perspective of service providers. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 11 mental health service providers, recruited from two Southern and Central Ontario cities.



FINDINGS presented here report service providers' perspective of gaps in services for male CSA survivors. "Limited Male CSA Programs", "Institutional Barriers", "Attitudinal Barriers", and "Systemic Gaps" emerged as four major themes from the data analysis.



FINDINGS demonstrate the need to re-evaluate currently available service and highlights gaps in mental health service available for male CSA survivors. Implications for policy, practice, and research are discussed.

Language: en