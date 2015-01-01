|
Citation
Sivagurunathan M, Orchard T, Evans M. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2019; 28(7): 819-839.
Affiliation
Western University , London , Ontario , Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
31184546
Abstract
Most research on child sexual abuse has been on survivors to the exclusion of service providers. This paper focuses on one group of findings from a larger qualitative study. The aim of the paper is to identify existing services and highlight the gaps in the current programs available for male CSA survivors from the perspective of service providers. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 11 mental health service providers, recruited from two Southern and Central Ontario cities.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Male sexual abuse survivor; child sexual abuse; service gaps; service providers; service provision