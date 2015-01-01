Abstract

Individuals who are attracted to minors but have abstained from sexual offending (non-offending minor-attracted persons) are an under-researched, hard-to-reach population. The current study explored professionals' perspectives of the barriers this population faces in seeking and receiving help and how these barriers can be reduced. Twenty professionals read an original vignette and answered a series of questions via an online survey. Using an inductive thematic analysis, the accessibility of treatment and perceived risk of disclosure emerged as the main barriers to seeking and receiving help. To reduce these barriers a number of potential solutions were suggested, including increasing publicity, educating the public, and offering enhanced training to professionals. This research should bolster future efforts to prevent child sexual abuse and contribute to strategies focused on helping non-offending minor-attracted persons manage their attraction in a pro-social way.

