Abstract

This paper presents the findings of a study on how oral health-related problems affect the lives of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) survivors seen from the viewpoint of 12 women and 4 men sexually abused as children. Study methods followed the principles of grounded theory approaches. During analysis, the core concept of invading deeply into self and everyday life was constructed on the basis of seven categories: causing serious oral health symptoms, triggering trauma-reactions, increasing emotional distress, shaping the understanding of self, intruding daily life practices, restraining social interactions, and generating financial difficulties. These findings help us to understand how deeply oral health-related problems invade the understanding of self and the everyday lives of CSA survivors, and how these problems interact with their existing considerable problems related to the aftermath of CSA. Attention to these problems may help CSA survivors to understand more about themselves as well as helping professionals, family members and friends to understand the challenges CSA survivors face in everyday life. Increased understanding may also assist professionals to focus on how CSA survivors can be helped in handling challenges associated with dental treatment, daily self-care and other problems related to oral health.

