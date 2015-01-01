Abstract

Child-focused sexual abuse prevention programs were developed in the 1970s in response to significant concerns across North America with respect to children being sexually abused. While program evaluations are common, measures to evaluate these programs, most of which are offered to children in elementary schools, are not widely available. This article reviews the key concepts covered in CSA prevention education programs that comprise the constructs used to measure knowledge/attitude gains post-program. Available measures are reviewed and the psychometrics of two new 10-item versions (one for students in grades 1-2; the other for grades 3-6) of the CKAQ-33, a commonly used tool, are presented and psychometrically assessed with a sample of 7646 elementary school students.

Language: en