Citation
Arden MD, Rabinovitz S. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Criminology, University of Haifa, Haifa, Israel.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
31751186
Abstract
Recent studies were able to associate disgust with the moral domain of purity, as well as a heightened sensitivity to disgust with sexual victimization. However, no empirical evidence has yet to document the exact relation between sexual victimization and its impact on the moralization of purity. Therefore, the present study aimed to examine the relationship between child sexual abuse (CSA) and the moral domain of purity, by means of judgments toward three different types of disgust: pathogen, sexual and moral. To test this, The Three Domains of Disgust Scale (TDDS) was given to both CSA participants (n = 29) and to a non-sexually abused population (N-SAP; n = 31). .
Language: en
Keywords
Child sexual abuse; disgust; moralization; purity