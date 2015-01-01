|
Citation
Alcantara R, Shortway KM, Prempeh BA. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2019; 28(4): 400-416.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology , Kean University , Hillside , NJ , USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
30920900
Abstract
Allegations of child sexual abuse (CSA) across various contexts have often been denied or ignored by a multitude of people, including those who do not personally know the alleged perpetrators or victims. The lack of belief of children's CSA reports is problematic, as this may affect the child's adjustment, the consequences for the alleged perpetrator, and the likelihood of other victims reporting abuse that they experienced. One plausible explanation for low credibility is the variable of social dominance orientation. In the current study, a diverse sample (N = 60) read a hypothetical vignette of a CSA allegation, rated the credibility of the child, and completed the Social Dominance Orientation-7 scale (SDO-7).
Keywords
SDO scale; believability; child sexual abuse; credibility; group dominance; jury selection; sexual abuse allegation; social dominance orientation