Abstract

With an alarming increase in reported cases of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in India, the present study was conceived in an attempt to unearth the impact of CSA from the perspective of children, their caregivers, and the professionals dealing with them using qualitative research methodology. The secondary objective of the study was to discuss the clinical implications of the obtained findings for conducting culturally sensitive psychological assessment and intervention for CSA in India. Thus, in-depth interviews with 11 children and 7 Focused Group Discussions (FGDs) with 21 caregivers and 27 professionals were conducted. A total of 59 sample participants were recruited, and a thematic analysis was done. Six broad themes were identified from 223 generated codes-impact on behavioral, emotional, cognitive functioning and academics, psychopathology, biological, and social functioning. Four essential recommendations were concluded from the study, i.e., multidimensional impact assessment as a mandatory clinical practice, developing and utilizing culturally sensitive assessment & intervention protocols, incorporation of family-focused approach and multidisciplinary treatment team approach to ensure the holistic well-being of each chilsd in India.

