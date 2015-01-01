Abstract

A non-offending father figure plays an integral role in the healing process of a child who survived sexual abuse. However, becoming aware of the sexual abuse can significantly affect non-offending father figures and therefore impact their ability to properly support and care for the survivor. We sought to better understand the non-offending father figures' reactions to the aftermath of sexual abuse of their children. Using an existential-phenomenological approach, we offered a platform for non-offending father figures to share their stories. Through the interviews, we found five major themes, which include: "Guilt, anguish, and stigma", "Hypervigilance and competing demands of fathering", "Who can we trust?", "Refocusing on the family", and "Picking up the pieces". Based on this and previous studies, non-offending father figures experience psychological pain in the aftermath of the disclosure of sexual abuse, they deal with competing demands of various fatherly roles, and they prioritize supporting the family through the healing process. The findings suggest that the psychological well-being of the non-offending father figures can benefit the family. Therefore, mental health treatment protocols addressing father figures' needs can contribute to a sexual abuse treatment model that encourages paternal involvement in the care of children with a sexual abuse history.

Language: en