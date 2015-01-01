SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shakeshaft C, Smith RL, Keener ST, Shakeshaft E. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2019; 28(1): 105-124.

Newcomb College , Tulane University , New Orleans , LA, USA.

10.1080/10538712.2018.1477219

29979941

This article describes the development of a standard of care for the prevention of adult to student sexual abuse in pre K-12 schools. Standard of care is not a phrase often used in educational practice, and yet, it is a legal concept that may be useful for school administrators. A sample of administrators, child sexual abuse specialists, and attorneys with experience in school employee sexual misconduct responded to 101 items that the literature indicates should be included in a standard of care. There was agreement on 94 of these items by sample participants. Categories of the standard of care were policies, hiring process, hiring screening, hiring interview, training, and reporting. Where there was disagreement by role of respondent, attorneys, child sexual abuse specialists, or both rated the item as more important for inclusion than did administrators.


Sexual abuse; education; legal; policy; prevention; school employee sexual misconduct; school personnel; schools; standard of care; student safety; teachers

