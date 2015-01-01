SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bi S, Rancher C, Johnson E, Cook K, McDonald R, Jouriles EN. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2019; 28(3): 333-344.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology , Southern Methodist University , Dallas , TX , USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10538712.2018.1544599

PMID

30451590

Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a robust predictor of trauma symptoms. Past research has identified many correlates of trauma symptoms following disclosure of CSA. Theory suggests that loss of social contact may be another important contributor to adolescents' trauma symptoms following CSA. A clinical sample of 166 adolescents (95% female) between 11 and 19 years (M = 13.80, SD = 1.87) reported on perceived loss of social contact, the extent to which the CSA was coercive, appraisals of self-blame for the abuse, supportiveness of a primary non-abusing caregiver, and trauma symptoms. The adolescent's relationship to the abuser, abuse severity and duration were coded from forensic interviews.

RESULTS indicated that greater perceived loss of social contact was associated with higher levels of trauma symptoms, even after controlling for other correlates of trauma symptoms and demographic variables. These findings suggest that perceived loss of social contact may be an important variable to consider in assessing and intervening with adolescents who have been sexually abused.


Language: en

Keywords

Child sexual abuse; adolescents; loss of social contact; trauma symptoms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print