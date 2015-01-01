Abstract

This research used a descriptive qualitative approach to explore coping with childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and to identify long-term psychological outcomes among Arab American women. Ten Arab American women participated in the study. Data were collected by individual semi-structured interviews and analyzed using content analysis. Five categories emerged for CSA experience among the participants: CSA characteristics, social support, Arabic culture, coping, and long-term psychological outcomes. Most of the women had experienced familial and contact CSA. and had disclosed their CSA and received different reactions from family and friends. Arabic cultural values influenced the women's experience of CSA and their coping strategy, especially regarding the CSA disclosure and seeking mental health services. The women used a spectrum of strategies to cope with their abuse including seeking support, positive reappraisal,,, accepting responsibilities, avoidance and protective coping. All women experienced negative long-term psychological outcomes of CSA such as flashbacks and low self-esteem. Prior to this research, no known studies have explored coping with CSA experience among Arab American women. Thus, this study can be used to inform practice guidelines to minimize the stigma of CSA and to promote help-seeking behavior for Arab American female CSA survivors and their families.

