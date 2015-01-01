|
McGillivray CJ, Pidgeon AM, Ronken C, Credland-Ballantyne CA. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2018; 27(7): 793-810.
a Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University , Robina , Queensland , Australia.


Abstract
Growing evidence shows that non-offending mothers experience significant loss and trauma following their child reporting experiencing sexual abuse. Maternal support offered to sexually abused children following disclosure can be a crucial factor in children's recovery. Although mothers are often seen as playing a central role in facilitating the recovery of their sexually abused child, there has been little focus on their own needs and profiles. This present study aimed to increase our understanding of the diversity of profiles of non-offending mothers of sexually abused children by exploring the differences in psychosocial traits of non-offending mothers (N = 68; age range 28-67 years) reporting higher and lower resilience. The mediating role of these psychosocial factors on the relationship between resilience and psychological distress will also be explored.
Language: en
Child sexual abuse; positive reappraisal; psychological distress; resilience; self-compassion; social support