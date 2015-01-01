SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karsten TM, Dempsey R. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2018; 27(8): 936-954.

Psychological Assessment, Inc ., Richmond , CA , USA.

10.1080/10538712.2018.1542419

30427770

Present literature exploring neuropsychological characteristics of sexually abusive youth is lacking, especially with regard to females and youth with low intellectual functioning. Moreover, although areas of neuropsychological functioning have been researched in this population, findings are vastly inconsistent and contradictory. Such gaps in the literature create obvious barriers in the ability to adequately assess risk, particularly pertaining to neuropsychological factors that could inform effective treatment, case management, and supervision options. The purpose of this article is to explore neuropsychological and cognitive deficits that may manifest in youth who have and who have not experienced instances of abuse, for those who have and who have not been convicted of a sex offense, and to provide information for treatment providers, case managers, and supervisors regarding when to consider referring for additional testing.


Sexually abusive youth; adolescent sex offenders; juvenile sex offenders; neuropsychological assessment; neuropsychological factors

