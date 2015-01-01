|
Miccio-Fonseca LC, Rasmussen LAL. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2018; 27(8): 871-900.
Affiliation
School of Social Work, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2018, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
30388940
Abstract
Risk assessment of sexually abusive youth is a specialty, which ideally includes a clinical assessment (e.g., psychological evaluation) utilizing a validated risk assessment tool. This article reviews tools for assessing sexual improprieties and/or sexually abusive behaviors in youth: JSORRAT-II, J-SOAP-II, J-RAS, AIM2, and MEGA♪,1 and a clinical assessment tool, MIDSA. Untested, structured, clinical checklists with face validity, J-RAT-4 and PROFESOR, are included. The authors also highlight clinical dilemmas using "utility tools" (i.e., polygraph and plethysmograph) with sexually abusive youth. The comprehensive review sustains a twenty-first-century New Paradigm of inclusive ecologically based, developmentally and gender-sensitive assessment tools that definitively and accurately assess risk and protective factors of sexually abusive youth.
Keywords
Adolescent juvenile sex offender; J-SOAP-II; JSORRAT-II; MEGA; juvenile sex traffickers; risk assessment tools; sexually abusive females; transgender youth