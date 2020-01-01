Abstract

Advance guide signs for exit ramps along urban expressways are increasingly critical, enhancing safety and mobility by improving the flow of vehicles exiting urban expressways. However, research has devoted scant attention to advance guide signs for exit ramps. This study aimed to identify and propose optimal design alternatives for exit ramp advance guide signs for different types of exit spacing. This study conducted a driving simulation experiment consisting of five design alternatives of advance guide signs and two exit ramp spacing variation. Eight indicators were measured. The repeated-measure analysis of variances (ANOVA) and the Technique for Order of Preference by Similarity to Ideal Solution (TOPSIS) were performed for the influence analysis and efficiency evaluation of different schemes. Influence analysis results showed better design alternatives in five schemes of advance guide signs, enabling drivers to more easily locate destination exits and change lanes fewer times, in addition to reducing drivers' need to decelerate, and improving traffic flow in the key influence range of destination exit ramps. The percentage of drivers successfully locating the destination exits also increased with optimal design alternatives of advance guide signs. When the exit ramp spacing tightened, on the other hand, drivers had to make more lane changes and accelerate and decelerate more frequently in the key influence range. As a result, a lower percentage of drivers successfully located destination exits. Efficiency evaluation results were also obtained. In tight spacing, three advance guide signs are recommended to be placed at 1 km, 0.5 km and 0 km prior to the beginning of the tapered deceleration lane. If conditions are limited, at least two advance guide signs should be used. With greater spacing, four advance guide signs are recommended, located at 2 km, 1 km, 0.5 km, and 0 km prior to the beginning of the tapered deceleration lane. If road conditions are limited, three advance guide signs should be used.



