Citation
Martínez-Loredo V, Hendershot CS, O'Connor RM, Wardell JD. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(1): 89-94.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32048606
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Trait negative urgency is consistently associated with alcohol problems, and cross-sectional findings have suggested a mediational role of impaired control over alcohol. Initial evidence also suggests that individual differences in self-reported sensitivity to alcohol's effects may moderate the association between urgency and alcohol outcomes. The aim of this study was to replicate and extend these findings using prospective data.
