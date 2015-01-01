|
Citation
Eeckhaut MCW, Wagner J, Neitzke-Spruill L, Walker R, Anderson TL. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(1): 68-73.
Affiliation
Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32048603
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Drug overdoses among men have historically outnumbered those among women by a large margin. Yet, U.S. research on the first wave of the opioid epidemic involving prescription opioids has found women to be at increased risk. The current study considers if the narrowing gender gap in overdose deaths, as observed during the first wave, has continued into the most recent third wave, dominated by synthetic opioid deaths. This requires consideration of interactions between gender, age, and type of drug implicated.
Language: en