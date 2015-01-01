Abstract

In the United States, men die by suicide at 3.5 times the rate of women. One driver of this gender disparity may be high traditional masculinity (HTM), a set of norms that includes competitiveness, emotional restriction, and aggression. Quantitative studies of HTM are interrelated with discourse on hegemonic masculinity. Using norm- and trait-based measures, HTM men were found to have higher suicidal ideation (SI), but to our knowledge, the association with suicide death has not been tested with a credible measure of HTM ...

