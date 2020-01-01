|
Citation
Pelizza L, Pellegrini C, Quattrone E, Azzali S, Landi G, Pellegrini P, Leuci E. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Mental Health and Pathological Addiction, Azienda USL di Parma, Parma, Italy.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32048352
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Although suicide behavior is relevant in first-episode psychosis (FEP), little is known about suicidal ideation and its longitudinal stability. The aim of this study was (1) to assess incidence rates of suicide attempts, completed suicide, and suicidal thinking in FEP individuals at baseline and over a 24-month follow-up period; (2) to explore any significant association of suicidal ideation with psychopathology at baseline; and (3) to monitor longitudinally suicidal thinking along the 2-year follow-up.
Language: en