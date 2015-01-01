|
Sikder S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2019; 2673(12): 40-54.
(Copyright © 2019, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Over the past few years, ride-hailing services have rapidly gained in popularity and grown extensively in the United States (U.S.). Using data from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey, this paper investigates the socio-demographic and land use factors that affect the adoption and frequency of use of ride-hailing services in the U.S.A. First, a comprehensive literature review is carried out to identify the gaps in the literature. Next, a detailed descriptive analysis is conducted to understand the key socio-demographic characteristics of the ride-hailing service users. Finally, an ordered logit (ORL) model is estimated to investigate the socio-demographic and land use factors that affect the adoption and frequency of use of ride-hailing services.
Language: en