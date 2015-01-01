Abstract

A road weather information system (RWIS) is a combination of advanced technologies which collect, process, and disseminate road weather and condition information. This information is used by road maintenance authorities to make operative decisions that improve safety and mobility during inclement weather events. Many North American transportation agencies have invested millions of dollars to deploy RWIS stations to improve the monitoring coverage of winter road surface conditions. The design of these networks often varies by region, however, and it is not entirely clear how many stations are necessary to provide adequate monitoring coverage under different conditions; substantial gaps remain in knowledge about optimal design. To fill these gaps, an investigation was conducted to determine how optimized RWIS station densities relate to topographic and weather characteristics. A series of geostatistical semivariogram models were constructed and compared using topographic position index (TPI) and weather severity index (WSI) to measure relative topographic variation and weather severity, respectively. The geostatistical approach was then applied to map the optimum number of RWIS stations across several topographic and weather zones. The study area captured varying environmental characteristics, including regions with flat or varied terrain and warm or cold regions. This study suggests that RWIS data collected from a specific region can be used to estimate the number of stations required for regions with similar zonal characteristics. The outcome of this study can be used as a decision-making tool for RWIS network expansion, thus maximizing monitoring capability of RWIS networks using topographic and weather-related zonal classifications.

