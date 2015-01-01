Abstract

Drivers' take-over reaction time in partially automated vehicles is a fundamental component of automated vehicle design requirements, and take-over reaction time is affected by many factors such as distraction and drivers' secondary tasks. This study built cognitive architecture models to simulate drivers' take-over reaction time in different secondary task conditions. Models were built using the queueing network-adaptive control of thought rational (QN-ACTR) cognitive architecture. Drivers' task-specific skills and knowledge were programmed as production rules. A driving simulator program was connected to the models to produce prediction of reaction time. Model results were compared with human results in both single-task and multi-task conditions. The models were built without adjusting any parameter to fit the human data. The models could produce simulation results of take-over reaction time similar to the human results in take-over conditions with visual or auditory concurrent tasks, as well as emergency response time in a manual driving condition. Overall, R square was 0.96, root mean square error (RMSE) was 0.5 s, and mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) was 9%. The models could produce simulation results of reaction time similar to the human results from different task conditions. The production rules are plausible representations of drivers' strategies and skills. The models provide a useful tool for the evaluation of take-over alert design and the prediction of driver performance.

