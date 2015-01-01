Abstract

Low-volume roads constitute a significant proportion of the roadway network in rural areas, but they are usually associated with sparse crash data. This makes it impractical to rely on crash history alone to identify candidate locations for more detailed safety investigations and potential improvements. This paper presents the development of a prioritization scheme, in the form of a crash risk index, to be used in ranking candidate sites for safety improvements on low-volume roads in the State of Oregon. The index developed utilizes information on highway geometry, roadside features, traffic exposure, and crash occurrence in assessing risk, rather than relying solely on crash history in identifying hazardous locations. A roadway sample with a total length of around 830 mi was used in this study to represent different geographic regions in the state. Subsequently, extensive roadway, traffic, and safety data for the study sample were acquired and utilized in the development of the proposed index. A case study application of the proposed crash risk index on a 16-mi low-volume road corridor is presented which shows how to apply the index practically on a typical low-volume road using information readily accessible to the agency.

