Abstract

The rural road network in Austria consists of all roads that are neither federal nor provincial roads and serve the purpose of enabling access to the rural area. This low-volume road network includes all municipal roads, farm roads, and forest roads. The total length of these roads amounts to approximately 160,000 km or 80% of the total Austrian road network. The responsibility for construction and maintenance of this rural road network in Austria is split between private persons and public authorities. Within these special circumstances a new technical design guideline for rural track paths has been elaborated in Austria. During this elaboration the experiences and know-how from Germany and Switzerland have been analyzed and taken into consideration. The main part of the paper deals with this new design guideline and shows an innovative way to handle activities in construction and maintenance of low-volume roads realized as single-lane rural track paths. These track paths consist of two load-carrying tracks constructed of asphalt, concrete, surface treatment, or block pavers. The obvious advantages of this tracked paving approach are to reduce the impact of impervious surface types and the impact on the environment. What makes this guideline unique is the fact that it is the first of its kind in Austria to encompass all aspects of planning, design, practical construction, and implementation of rural track paths on low-volume roads.

