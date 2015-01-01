|
Citation
Keralis JM, Javanmardi M, Khanna S, Dwivedi P, Huang D, Tasdizen T, Nguyen QC. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e215.
Affiliation
Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Maryland School of Public Health, 4200 Valley Dr. #2242, College Park, MD, 20742, USA.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32050938
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The built environment is a structural determinant of health and has been shown to influence health expenditures, behaviors, and outcomes. Traditional methods of assessing built environment characteristics are time-consuming and difficult to combine or compare. Google Street View (GSV) images represent a large, publicly available data source that can be used to create indicators of characteristics of the physical environment with machine learning techniques. The aim of this study is to use GSV images to measure the association of built environment features with health-related behaviors and outcomes at the census tract level.
Language: en
Keywords
Built environment; Computer vision; Google Street View; Machine learning; Structural determinants of health