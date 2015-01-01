Abstract

Objective: Difficulty applying cognitive strategies during task performance is a hallmark feature of brain injury. This study aimed to develop a cognitive strategy profile of people living in a transitional living unit for people with brain injury.Research design: Prospective, longitudinal study (n = 16)Method: Cognitive strategy application was assessed using the Perceive, Recall, Plan, and Perform (PRPP) System of Task Analysis. Functional measures were also administered. Data were examined using Rasch analysis (FACETS 3.71.4) and relationships between variables were analyzed.Results: Rasch analysis of PRPP data generated a hierarchy of cognitive strategies: from the most complex executive processing strategies to the simplest perceptual and recall strategies. The functional profile revealed a more impaired group of clients than has been previously reported in similar residential programs. Cognitive strategy use (PRPP Total score) was correlated with functional independence (r =.61), the performance of instrumental activities of daily living (r =.45), and community participation (r = -.63).Conclusions: The PRPP System enabled assessment of cognitive strategy difficulties and generation of individual profiles that allowed for individualized intervention planning. More efficient and effective application of cognitive strategies was related to the improved functional performance of everyday tasks and activities, greater independence and community participation.

Language: en