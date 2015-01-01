SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rathnayake T, Khodadadian Gostar A, Hoseinnezhad R, Tennakoon R, Bab-Hadiashar A. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(3): e929.

Affiliation

School of Engineering, RMIT University, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s20030929

PMID

32050574

Abstract

One of the core challenges in visual multi-target tracking is occlusion. This is especially important in applications such as video surveillance and sports analytics. While offline batch processing algorithms can utilise future measurements to handle occlusion effectively, online algorithms have to rely on current and past measurements only. As such, it is markedly more challenging to handle occlusion in online applications. To address this problem, we propagate information over time in a way that it generates a sense of déjà vu when similar visual and motion features are observed. To achieve this, we extend the Generalized Labeled Multi-Bernoulli (GLMB) filter, originally designed for tracking point-sized targets, to be used in visual multi-target tracking. The proposed algorithm includes a novel false alarm detection/removal and label recovery methods capable of reliably recovering tracks that are even lost for a substantial period of time. We compare the performance of the proposed method with the state-of-the-art methods in challenging datasets using standard visual tracking metrics. Our comparisons show that the proposed method performs favourably compared to the state-of-the-art methods, particularly in terms of ID switches and fragmentation metrics which signifies occlusion.


Language: en

Keywords

GLMB filter; multi-target tracking; occlusion handling; occlusion recovery; random finite sets; visual tracking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print